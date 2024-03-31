INDIA bloc's ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally in Delhi today: From traffic advisory to security | 10 points
INDIA bloc rally today: Traffic diversion expected in central Delhi areas from 9 am onwards, as opposition leaders gear up for ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’ at Ramlila ground.
INDIA bloc rally today: Opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, are scheduled to participate in a 'Save Democracy Rally' at Ramlila Ground on Sunday.
