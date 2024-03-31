INDIA bloc rally today: Traffic diversion expected in central Delhi areas from 9 am onwards, as opposition leaders gear up for ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’ at Ramlila ground.

INDIA bloc rally today: Opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, are scheduled to participate in a 'Save Democracy Rally' at Ramlila Ground on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top ten updates:

1. This Loktantra Bachao Rally is perceived as a protest of solidarity and opposition unity, particularly following the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE Updates

2. The rally will also see the presence of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, as confirmed by party vice president Omar Abdullah. Additionally, there are indications that Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi's chief minister, may also attend, PTI reported citing an Aam Aadmi Party leader. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, who conducted an inspection of the preparations at the Ramlila Maidan, asserted that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is expected to participate in the rally.

4. During a press conference regarding the rally, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh announced on Saturday that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, along with other senior leaders, will be addressing the gathering. “It is not a person-specific rally," he, however, added. “That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao rally. This is not one party's rally, about 27-28 parties are involved in it. All constituents of the INDIA 'janbandhan' will be taking part in the rally," he said.

5. Meanwhile, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren met Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday and they expressed a mutual resolve to fight it out. The meeting lasted about 15-20 minutes.

“I came here to share the sorrow and pain of Sunita ji. She narrated her plight. We both have pledged that this fight has to be taken very far. Entire Jharkhand stands with Arvind Kejriwal," Kalpana told reporters after the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. The AAP has received permission from the authorities to hold the rally with more than 20,000 people. AAP Punjab state unit working president Budh Ram said, “We have set a target of 1.25 lakh people from Punjab to participate in the protest."

7. According to sources reported by PTI, around twelve units of paramilitary forces are set to be stationed around the Ramlila Maidan and various sections of central Delhi, including DDU Marg. Furthermore, the authorities have granted permission for 20,000 individuals to attend the rally, although the police anticipate that the actual turnout may surpass 30,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. According to the traffic advisory, movement will be regulated and may be restricted on the Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate from 9 am to 3 pm.

10. “Traffic diversion may be imposed on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point, and Delhi Gate from 9 am onwards," the advisory noted, adding that regulations and diversion will be reviewed according to the requirement and update will be issued accordingly.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!