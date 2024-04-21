INDIA bloc rally today in Ranchi; Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, Kalpana Soren to participate| 10 points
The 'Nyay Ulgulan' rally will be led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Ranchi's Prabhat Tara ground 21
Amid the Lok Sabha election 2024, the opposition's INDIA bloc will be holding a "Nyay Ulgulan" rally in Ranchi on Sunday. The rally will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwial's wife Sunita, and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana. Other top opposition leaders such as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will also participate in the rally on Sunday.