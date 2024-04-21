Amid the Lok Sabha election 2024, the opposition's INDIA bloc will be holding a "Nyay Ulgulan" rally in Ranchi on Sunday. The rally will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwial's wife Sunita, and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana. Other top opposition leaders such as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will also participate in the rally on Sunday.

Here are 10 updates on this big political news:

1. The "Nyay Ulgulan" rally will be led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Ranchi's Prabhat Tara ground 21.

2. The opposition leaders will protest against the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

3. Kalpana Soren, the wife of Hemant Soren has urged all party members to participate in large numbers in the rally and discussed ways to strengthen the alliance.

4. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and AAP leader Sanjay Singh will also join the "Nyay Ulgulan Rally."

5. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Saturday asserted that the central government's "dictatorial" approach would be exposed during the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay rally'. The CM said they got people's mandate in the name of Hemant Soren. "But, attempts were made to destabilise his government since the beginning and finally he was sent to jail. Delhi's people also experienced a similar situation," he alleged.

6. Shiv Sina (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the BJP of trying to silence opposition leaders and said that the opposition leaders are together in the ruling party's growing autocracy.

8. The election for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Jharkhand is yet to begin in the fourth phase of the general polls. Jharkhand will go to the polls in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh phases.

9. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a total of 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP alone winning 11 seats.

10. Hemant Soren, 48, was arrested by the ED in January shortly after he resigned as Jharkhand's chief minister. He is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail at Hotwar here under judicial custody. ED has arrested him in an illegal land grab-linked money laundering case.

