INDIA bloc’s floor leaders to meet at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Sept 5: Report1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 07:30 PM IST
The meeting is being seen as a step towards chalking out a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states as well as the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the report said
A meeting of the floor leaders of the Opposition bloc — ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (INDIA) would be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi on September 5, said a report by ANI citing sources on Sunday.
