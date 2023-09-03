A meeting of the floor leaders of the Opposition bloc — ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (INDIA) would be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi on September 5, said a report by ANI citing sources on Sunday.

The meeting is being seen as a step towards chalking out a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states as well as the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the report added citing sources.

The next key meeting of the INDIA alliance will be held in the national capital, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule had said after the conclusion of the third meet in Mumbai.

In their third meeting, the opposition parties adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.

“We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," the resolution had said.

The opposition parties will “organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance," the resolution also said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “In the third meeting of the so-called alliance, there was no vision for the development of India, no roadmap for the upliftment of the poor, no strategy to address concerns of farmers or women and children. The most important is that there was not even an acknowledgement of the threat to India from terrorism, radicalisation and successionist forces...Their only recurrent theme is to abuse Shri Narendra Modi ji..."

INDIA bloc’s first meeting was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

(With inputs from ANI)