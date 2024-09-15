INDIA bloc says ‘Nitin Gadkari expressing heartfelt desire’ for PM post: ‘just an excuse…’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka responded to Nitin Gadkari's claim about a prime ministerial offer, asserting that the INDIA bloc has capable leaders. Chaturvedi suggested Gadkari was expressing his own ambition while using the opposition as an excuse.

Updated15 Sep 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.(PTI)

Responding to Nitin Gadkari's claim that an opposition leader had offered him the prime ministerial position, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi stated that the INDIA bloc has many capable leaders who are fit to lead the country. Chaturvedi also suggested that Gadkari was using the opposition as an excuse to show his own desire to become the prime minister.

"Nitin Gadkari ji is expressing his heartfelt desire to be on the top chair, using the excuse of opposition parties he is sending a message to Modiji. INDIA alliance has very capable leaders who can lead the country, wouldn’t want to borrow one from BJP. Well played Nitin ji," Chaturvedi posted on social media platform X.

 

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said a political leader once offered to support him if he were to enter the race for the Prime Minister's post, but he declined the offer stating he did not nurse such an ambition.

The senior BJP leader was speaking at a journalism awards function in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday.

Also Read | Gadkari offers automakers a tip on how to boost sales by 18-20%

"I remember one incident -- I would not name anyone -- that person said 'if you are going to become prime minister, we will support you'," Gadkari said, without specifying when the conversation took place.

"But, I asked why you should support me, and why should I take your support? To become the prime minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and my organisation, and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is foremost for me," he said.

Gadkari on Saturday conferred the Anilkumar Award for Excellence in Journalism 2023-24 on four senior journalists at a function in Nagpur. The journalists are Vivek Deshpande (formerly with Indian Express), Ramu Bhagwat (who retired from Times of India), Shrimant Mane (Editor, Lokmat Vidarbha) and Ram Bhakre (Loksatta).

Also Read | Automakers will have to add EV models as markets are competitive: Gadkari

The award, instituted in the memory of pre-Independence era journalist, poet and writer Anilkumar, is jointly given by the Vidarbha Gaurav Pratishthan and Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ).

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsINDIA bloc says ‘Nitin Gadkari expressing heartfelt desire’ for PM post: ‘just an excuse…’

