How smooth or difficult the seat-sharing talks have been for opposition parties so far? The INDIA bloc, a coalition of 26 opposition parties, has already started brainstorming over the number of seats they would like to contest the Lok Sabha Elections on. However, the Congress seems to be in a hot-spot as most of the regional parties have refused to any comprise in the seat-sharing aspect.

The Congress had reportedly informed its state units that it is considering to field candidates in 255 seats of the total 543 seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Here's a look at how seat-sharing talks are going on in different and what different political parties are demanding:

Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Delhi. The national capital has seven Lok Sabha seats. According to India Today, the AAP offered three Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Times of India reported that the Congress expressed its keenness to contest the East Delhi, North East and Chandni Chowk seats.

Delhi and Punjab are two regions where the AAP and the Congress have remained at loggerheads. As these reports surfaced, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, “We don't have the details whether they would offer us three or four seats. There was no clarity whether there would be an alliance in Delhi or not."

Punjab

The AAP is currently ruling Punjab. Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats. As seat sharing talks are underway with the Congress, sources told India Today that the AAP has expressed willingness to give six seats to the Congress in the border state.

However, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on January 4, “The AICC (All India Congress Committee) has told us to compete on all 13 seats... We have prepared to compete for all 13 seats. We will discuss the candidates and strategy to contest elections in the coming 3-4 months."

Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) has been firm in its demand for 16-17 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. According to PTI, a close aide of Kumar had earlier made it clear that for the JD(U), a number less than 16, its current strength in Lok Sabha, was out of question.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also demanded 17 seats, leaving for seats for the Congress, Indian Express reported citing sources.

ALSO READ: INDIA bloc struggles for consensus as Lok Sabha polls near, Congress spars with TMC, JD(U) over seat-sharing

Amid the speculations that the Congress has been asked to settle for not more than four Lok Sabha seats, state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "The Mahagathbandhan as a whole, including the JD(U), will suffer if the Congress fights only four seats, though it is not our case that we be given nine just because we had contested that many in 2019."

As of now, the JD(U) holds 16 seats in Bihar; 17 are held by the BJP and the RJD does not have any Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats. Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut has already said his party will contest on 23 Lok Sabha seats. Meanwhile, the NCP is likely demand 10-11 seats.

Besides, the Congress leaders reportedly decided that they should get 22-23 seats in the seat-sharing formula. However, Sanjay Raut had said earlier that Congress to start negotiating from zero when discussing the seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Times of India reported that the Congress may have to concede on a few seats and contest on 17-18 seats in the state.

Sanjay Raut said recently, "There is no fight (regarding seats) in Maharashtra...There can be some differences on 2-3 seats but we will have a discussion over it..." Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "Seat sharing in the MVA will be smooth... Seats will be shared based on merit and the MVA has to defeat the BJP on all seats for which, the entire plan is ready..."

Apart from this, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar appealed to the Shiv Sena (UBT) to ally with the VBA for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra if Maha Vikas Aghadi members fail to finalise a seat-sharing formula. He said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the VBA can contest 24 seats each in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Gujarat

Gujarat has 26 Lok Sabha seats. Just ahead of seat-sharing talks with the Congress, Arvind Kejriwal declared jailed party MLA Chaitar Vasava as the party's candidate from Bharuch seat for Lok Sabha elections 2024. The AAP has sought one Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, according to India Today report.