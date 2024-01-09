INDIA bloc sailing through seat-sharing process ahead of Lok Sabha polls? A state-wise analysis
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Here's a look at how INDIA bloc's seat-sharing talks are going on in different states and what different political parties are demanding.
How smooth or difficult the seat-sharing talks have been for opposition parties so far? The INDIA bloc, a coalition of 26 opposition parties, has already started brainstorming over the number of seats they would like to contest the Lok Sabha Elections on. However, the Congress seems to be in a hot-spot as most of the regional parties have refused to any comprise in the seat-sharing aspect.
Haryana
Haryana has 10 Lok Sabha seats. The AAP has reportedly sought to contest on three Lok Sabha seats in the BJP-ruled state.
Goa
Goa sends two leaders to the Lok Sabha. The AAP reportedly sought one Lok Sabha seat in Goa, leaving the other one for the Congress.
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently in power in West Bengal, which has 42 Lok Sabha seats. The TMC reportedly offered two of its seats to INDIA bloc ally Congress the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
According to an NDTV report, the Congress tried to get 10 seats (which includes the two it won in 2019 polls). In the 2019 polls, the Trinamool won 22 seats, the Congress won two (Behrampore and Malda South), and the BJP secured 18 seats.
Amid these claims, Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said his party doesn't need Banerjee's pity and can win more seats on its own. "It is Mamata who needs the Congress to win, not the other way around. We are quite capable of waging a solo fight in the state and winning more seats than we did last time," the Congress state chief was quoted by ANI as saying.
Reacting to Chowdhury's statement, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the state Congress should maintain the line of the INDIA alliance. They are playing a double standard policy." Ghosh even called Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury "a BJP man".
Jharkhand
Jharkhand sends 14 of its leaders to the Lok Sabha. It is currently being ruled by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) with Hemant Soren as the chief minister. The Jharkhand unit of Congress informed its national leadership that it wants to contest nine out of 14 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha polls, the Times of India reported on January 6. Even the RJD is seeking more seats in the state.
Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam said earlier, "...We will be contesting the elections with the INDIA alliance. All the feedback has been given to our High Command. I don't think there will be any issue with seat sharing...The High Command will decide who will contest from which seat according to the potential of the candidate..."
The three parties — Congress, JMM and RJD — in Jharkhand had contested both Lok Sabha and assembly elections in alliance in 2019.
The seat-sharing talks in several other states, including the Uttar Pradesh, are yet to be taken up. The Lok Sabha Elections are set to held across the country this year. The Election Commission is yet to declare the schedule of the polls.
As the elections near, the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Meanwhile, the BJP has started executing strategies it laid out in 2023 to secure victory in general elections.
