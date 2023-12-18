INDIA bloc should finalise seat-sharing arrangement on Tuesday: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave an important update regarding the preparation of INDIA bloc parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Mamata Banerjee said the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled on Tuesday is a great opportunity to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement in detail. The issue is one of the tricky questions in the whole INDIA alliance equation and its resolution will decide the strength of the Opposition alliance which is going against the popular BJP.