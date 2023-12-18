INDIA bloc should finalise seat-sharing arrangement on Tuesday: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave an important update regarding the preparation of INDIA bloc parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Mamata Banerjee said the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled on Tuesday is a great opportunity to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement in detail. The issue is one of the tricky questions in the whole INDIA alliance equation and its resolution will decide the strength of the Opposition alliance which is going against the popular BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I think all will be together. There is an opportunity to discuss this seat-sharing matter...Tomorrow is a great opportunity to discuss it in detail. The majority of political parties will agree to one-to-one seat sharing; maybe one or two may not agree...I don't have any motto or vendetta to not walk with anybody," West Bengal CM.

Mamata Banerjee also responded to the alliance question with Congress in the West Bengal. "Somebody must bell the cat...I don't have any problem if they have genuine things. But in West Bengal, they have only two seats. I am open to talk and discuss," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tricky session for Congress The Delhi session of the INDIA alliance on 19 December is going to be tricky for Congress as the grand old party will enter the meeting room with declined leverage after its defeat in the Assembly elections of 3 states. Earlier, the party was projecting itself as the leader of the alliance, but now the regional parties will likely assert their ideas.

The seat-sharing arrangement was a key issue decided during the Mumbai meeting of the INDIA alliance and the parties finalized a spirit of ‘give and take’ during such talks. The theme of the INDIA bloc was also declared during the previous meeting and the Opposition alliance will take on the BJP with the slogan of "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India" (India will unite, India will win).

Despite some serious discussions around unity, the INDIA bloc was not visible together during the recent Assembly elections. Moreover, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal has decided to go for Vipassana Meditation on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.