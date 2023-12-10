INDIA bloc to hold next round of meetings in Delhi on December 19 as Lok Sabha polls draw nearer
Members of the Opposition INDIA bloc will hold their fourth meeting on December 19. The event comes days after the Congress' poor show in the recently concluded assembly elections. Political leaders attending the meet are likely to focus on evolving a "core positive agenda", seat sharing and a programme to hold joint rallies.