INDIA bloc to hold next round of meetings in Delhi on December 19 as Lok Sabha polls draw nearer

 Livemint

INDIA bloc to work on 'Main Nahin, Hum' motto at next strategy meet to take on PM Modi

Floor leaders of 17 parties of the INDIA opposition bloc met at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 6 (PTI)
Floor leaders of 17 parties of the INDIA opposition bloc met at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 6 (PTI)

Members of the Opposition INDIA bloc will hold their fourth meeting on December 19. The event comes days after the Congress' poor show in the recently concluded assembly elections. Political leaders attending the meet are likely to focus on evolving a "core positive agenda", seat sharing and a programme to hold joint rallies.

More to come…

Published: 10 Dec 2023, 07:20 PM IST
