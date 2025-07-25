INDIA bloc to 'host' a farewell dinner for Jagdeep Dhankhar. But will former V-P accept Oppn's invite?

Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc have invited former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to a farewell dinner days after his shock resignation, according to reports.

Dhankhar's resignation, officially due to medical reasons, triggered a political row with Congress, claiming there were ‘far deeper’ issues than health.

The Congress, which has been questioning Dhankhar's sudden resignation, has sought a "farewell function" for the former vice president, a demand that has found no takers in the government.

According to NDTV, opposition parties took up the issue of the former VP not being given a chance to deliver a farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha Working Advisory Committee meeting.

Will Dhankhar accept Oppn's invite? The Opposition parties have organised a dinner to give Dhankhar a proper send-off. But it is unlikely that the former Vice President will accept the offer, according to the NDTV report.

The Congress has also alleged that Dhankhar was “forced” to resign after he accepted a notice signed by Opposition MPs to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose residence charred wads of currency notes were recovered a few months ago.

The demand was raised at a time when Rajya Sabha bid farewell to six of its members on Thursday. Ambumani Ramadoss, Vaiko, P Wilson, M Shanmugam, M Mohammed Abdulla and N Chandrasegharan were accorded farewell.

In December 2024, Dhankhar became the first person holding one of the top two constitutional posts in the country to face the prospect of impeachment as the Opposition submitted a notice to move a no-confidence motion against him, which was rejected.

(With agency inputs)