INDIA bloc to move impeachment motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar over his conduct as RS chairman? Here’s what we know

  • There has been a growing acrimony between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. Dhankhar even walked out of the House on August 8 amid Opposition protests over wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated10 Aug 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc are considering submitting a notice to move an impeachment resolution to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over his ‘conduct’ as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

This comes after multiple adjournments marred the Upper House proceedings due to opposition protests and a verbal duel between INDIA bloc members and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar during the Budget Session of Parliament that ended on Friday.

Both Houses of Parliament—the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha—were adjourned sine die on Friday, a day before the scheduled end of the session. The Budget session, which started on July 22, was scheduled to end on August 12

There has been growing acrimony between Dhankhar and Opposition MPs during this session's House proceedings. Dhankhar even walked out of the House on August 8 amid Opposition protests over wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024.

On August 10, before the Upper House was adjourned sine die till the next session, the Opposition members registered protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ghanshyam Tiwari’s “objectionable” remarks about Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on July 31.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan protested against Dhankhar's tone, calling it ‘unacceptable.’ Bachchan demanded an apology from Dhankar, who responded, ' You can be a celebrity but accept decorum.' Soon, the Opposition staged a walkout and expressed its anger while speaking with the media outside.

INDIA bloc has been discussing giving notice for the removal of Chairman Dhankhar for some days, according to a report in Indian Express, quoting sources. About 80 of the 87 opposition MPs have already signed the notice, but the report said there is no clarity on the timing of moving the motion since the House is not in session.

“Rajya Sabha is a House that sets parameters for other legislatures. In that House, the Chairman should not be seen as partisan. The Congress alone does not feel that way. All Opposition parties feel his behaviour is partial towards one side,” Congress MP Ajay Maken said during a press conference on Friday.

The opposition has reportedly informed the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, about the planned motion against Dhankhar.

Never before has an impeachment or no-confidence resolution been moved against the Rajya Sabha Chairman. In 2020, however, 12 Opposition parties moved a no-confidence resolution against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh after a showdown in the House. But then Chairman Venkaiah Naidu rejected the notice, saying it needed a 14-day notice and that the resolution was not in the proper format.

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 07:46 AM IST
