Alliance of the 28 opposition parties will hold discussions on Saturday in a virtual meeting. As per the reports, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not be part of today's meeting as she is preoccupied with prior engagements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 updates on Saturday's INDIA bloc meeting: The leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will meet on Saturday through video conferencing at 11:30 am.

The top leaders will deliberate on how to strengthen the alliance. The leaders of the various parties would be meeting to iron out these differences and strengthen the bloc further

The leaders in the virtual meet will also chalk out a strategy on seat-sharing and deciding whether to have a convenor of the grouping.

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee will not be part of the virtual meeting on Saturday morning. INDIA bloc in fix as TMC refuses to discuss Bengal seat sharing with Congress

Yesterday, senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress held seat-sharing talks, with the Congress saying the two parties share a "very good chemistry".

The leaders of INDIA bloc parties discussed seat sharing in Delhi, Punjab, and other states for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The last talks over seat sharing held on Monday remained inconclusive.

The Trinamool Congress will not send its representatives for any meeting with the Congress' national alliance committee on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections as it has already conveyed its position to the grand old party, the party said. INDIA bloc struggles for consensus as Cong spars with TMC, JD(U) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This week, Mamata Banerjee asserted that it will remain part of the INDIA bloc in the fight against the BJP.

INDIA bloc partners should speed up their seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha elections in states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Punjab where their prospects are better, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said this week. Congress considers contesting fewer seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha coordinators from several states and urged them to increase their connection with the people. INDIA bloc struggles to agree on seat-sharing as Lok Sabha Polls near

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP and defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

