'INDIA bloc's goal is to throw out our govt but our goal is….': PM Modi lashes out at opposition
PM Modi on Tuesday said, ‘some parties in a way voicing support to security breach in Parliament’.
During the BJP meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at opposition parties on Tuesday over their protests in Parliament. PM Modi said, "INDIA bloc's goal is to throw out our govt, our govt's goal is to create a bright future for the country".
