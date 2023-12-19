During the BJP meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at opposition parties on Tuesday over their protests in Parliament. PM Modi said, "INDIA bloc's goal is to throw out our govt, our govt's goal is to create a bright future for the country".

PM Modi said that their conduct will ensure that their numbers go further down in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while the BJP gains in numbers.

A total of 78 MPs -- 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended on Monday, following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident, taking the total number of lawmakers suspended for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session to 92.

While 34 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Singh Surjewala were suspended for the remainder of the 'Winter Session', the 'misconduct' of 11 others was also referred to the Privileges Committee, which has been asked to give its report in three months.

The members will remain suspended till a report is submitted by the panel.

The reason for the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session was cited to be 'misconduct' and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair.

After suspension, the opposition MPs on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Gandhi statue at Parliamnet's premises. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned again on Tuesday amid the Winter Session.

According to PM Modi, the Opposition MPs are taking out their frustration because they lost in the recently held assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi asked his party members to follow democratic norms, and also advised BJP MPs to visit border villages after the session.

On the other hand, opposition MPs lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, terming it 'autocratic'. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said "democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi government by suspending 47 MPs".

"With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi government can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," the Congress national president posted on X.

