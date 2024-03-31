INDIA bloc's ‘Loktantra Bachao’ Maharally and Arvind Kejriwal's tryst with Ramlila Maidan
Sunday’s rally at the historic Ramlila Maidan, attended by leaders from most of the opposition parties in INDIA bloc, comes at a time when Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is, perhaps, faced with one of its toughest challenges since its inception in 2013.
Way back in August, 2011, Arvind Kejriwal and social activist Anna Hazare were at the centre of the 12-day anti-corruption fast at the historic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.
