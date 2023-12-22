comScore
INDIA bloc's nationwide protest today against MPs' suspension at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

 Livemint

Leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are set to protest the suspension of more than 100 opposition MPs in Delhi today.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, DMK leader TR Baalu, CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and others during a press conference after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting (PTI)Premium
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, DMK leader TR Baalu, CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and others during a press conference after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting (PTI)

Amid the suspension of more than 100 of opposition MPs, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders will protest on Friday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other members of the alliance will address the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar at 11 am. Also, a nationwide protest has also been scheduled at all district headquarters today.

Yesterday, dozens of lawmakers suspended from Parliament by the Modi government for obstructing proceedings held a street protest, accusing the government of throttling democracy in the country.

INDIA bloc MPs to lead protest march on Thursday over suspension from Parliament

They briefly marched outside the Parliament building in New Delhi behind a huge "Save Democracy" banner and carried placards reading “Democracy is in danger".

More than 140 opposition lawmakers were suspended from the two houses of Parliament over the past week for demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah about a December 13 security breach when two intruders stormed the chamber by jumping from the visitors' gallery and releasing yellow smoke canisters. They created panic among lawmakers and disrupted parliamentary proceedings.

'Proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name,' West Bengal CM on PM's face for INDIA bloc

The opposition lawmakers demanded a discussion in Parliament about the breach of security but were accused of creating disorder.

Meanwhile, the Congress President said his party has learnt valuable lessons from the recent assembly polls and urged party workers to focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections now.

Kharge for PM? INDIA bloc assures 'all decisions' within 20 days

He also said several Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to undertake another Bharat Jodo Yatra from east to west but the final decision is up to him and the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body.

Recently, INDIA bloc leaders convened the 4th meeting in Delhi with the passing of the resolution on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the suspension of MPs from Parliament.

'INDIA bloc's goal is to throw out our govt': PM Modi lashes out at opposition

The 28 parties kept their thoughts before the committee of the alliance. They have not reached a consensus on the bloc's prime ministerial candidate. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that any decision on the prime ministerial candidate would be made after the elections. Besides, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the campaigning, seat sharing, and everything will begin soon.

