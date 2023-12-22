INDIA bloc's nationwide protest today against MPs' suspension at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
Leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are set to protest the suspension of more than 100 opposition MPs in Delhi today.
Amid the suspension of more than 100 of opposition MPs, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders will protest on Friday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other members of the alliance will address the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar at 11 am. Also, a nationwide protest has also been scheduled at all district headquarters today.