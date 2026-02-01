India Budget 2026 Reaction: What did Opposition leaders see in budget? Akhilesh Yadav says ‘jis sarkar se koi ummid…’

India Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE: On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Budget. The Budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year (April 2026 to March 2027) was presented on a Sunday, marking a first in independent India.

The FY27 Budget came amid a complex environment.

Watch Union Budget 2026 LIVE While domestic demand remains resilient and inflation has eased from recent highs, global uncertainties—such as geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices, and uneven monetary policies by major central banks—continue to cloud the economic outlook.

Follow the live updates with Mint for real-time coverage of the Budget speech and income tax announcements.

Here's what politicians said about the Union Budget 2026 As reported by ANI, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday that we are all looking forward to hearing what the Finance Minister has to tell us.

“The Economic Survey projects good economic growth...Whether that growth is going to be accompanied by jobs? Jobless growth doesn't help anyone. So, we are anxious to see what kind of schemes they have in mind to generate more jobs in this country for young people of India. Apart from that, there will be many things. We in Kerala, with an election coming up, are looking to see what benefits the Central Govt might give us,” he added.

As reported by ANI, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said," What expectations can we have from the budget being presented by the govt from whom we don't have any expectations?... In the last few budgets we have seen, it was for only 5% of the people. The govt should assess if it has fulfilled all the promises it had made."

“Govt trying to snatch away financial cover…”: Sachin Pilot Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, “For the past several years we have seen that the Budget is way for the Govt to express its intent...Despite being in power for years, I think the BJP Govt has focused on issues which are not very impactful on the ground. The Govt has formed a new law to almost scrap MGNREGA. They say that they are reforming it, but the reality is that on average, 35 days of MGNREGA are being used in this country.”

Pilot added that the decisions that used to be taken in villages earlier, in Panchayat - wherein Sarpanch and public representatives used to demand for money and there used to be no shortage of Budget.

“Now, the Govt has decided the Budget and the work will be imposed by Delhi. So, this Govt is trying to snatch away the financial cover of the poor. They had drafted the 3 black laws with the same stubbornness...We would want that in the coming financial year, they provide relief to the poor, to farmers, to youth and the middle class,” he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “She (FM Sitharaman) will present her 9th consecutive Budget. I would like to congratulate her. The reins of the country's economy are in her hands. All I hope is that this doesn't remain just an electoral Budget or a Budget influenced by elections...She has to oversee the entire country. Be it the issue of exporters, issue of weakening rupee, issue of tariffs, or how she would cushion the country against geopolitical circumstances. Economic Survey says that GDP is growing continuously. But it doesn't match the per capita income and job creation...How would she stimulate growth so that jobs can be created? Inflation hurts more because people's salaries are not rising, but their spending is rising. How can money come to them and their savings and investment increase, so that they can plan their future, is what I hope will be taken care of…”

The Finance Minister will present her ninth straight Budget, which is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and announce reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs.

The FY27 Budget comes against a complex backdrop. While domestic demand has held up and inflation has moderated from recent highs, global uncertainties – including geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices and uneven monetary easing by major central banks – continue to cloud the outlook. At home, the government faces pressure to boost consumption, accelerate job creation and step up capital spending, while keeping the fiscal deficit on a downward path.

Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed confidence that the upcoming Union Budget will have a positive impact on the city's development plans.

In a statement, the chief minister exuded confidence that the Union Budget will also support the goal of building a developed Delhi. She noted that the Central government is actively involved in several important projects in the city.

Central assistance is being provided for ongoing projects related to the cleaning of the Yamuna and the construction of sewage treatment plants. Additionally, the Central government's financial participation continues in the expansion of the upcoming phases of the Delhi Metro.

What expectations can we have from the budget being presented by the govt from whom we don't have any expectations?

We are anxious to see what kind of schemes they have in mind to generate more jobs in this country for young people of India.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026 announcement, the Ministry of Finance's Department of Economic Affairs released its Economic Survey 2025-26 on Thursday, 29 January, offering a detailed insight and analysis into how the Indian economy has performed over the current financial year so far and outlining the outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.