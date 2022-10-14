India, China agree to continue talks to resolve issues along LAC

India and China agreed to continue discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the earliest during the 25th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Friday.
India and China agreed to continue discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the earliest during the 25th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Friday.
The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Chinese delegation was led by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Chinese delegation was led by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
A statement from the ministry of external affairs said that WMCC during the meeting reviewed the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.
“They agreed to continue discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest so as to create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations," the ministry said.
The two sides recalled the developments of the last WMCC meeting in May 2022. They welcomed the disengagement in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs that was carried out in a phased, coordinated and verified manner between September 8-12, 2022.
“To achieve the objective of resolution of remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (17th) round of the Senior Commanders’ meeting at an early date," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.
They noted that these steps reflected the understanding between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, including at their recent meeting in Bali in July.
Catch all the Politics News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.