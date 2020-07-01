India, China call for expeditious de-escalation along LAC

NEW DELHI : India and China have emphasised the need for “an expeditious, phased and step wise de-escalation as a priority," two people familiar with the senior military commander level talks that took place on Tuesday said.

“The meeting yesterday ( Tuesday) was long and held in a businesslike manner keeping in view the Covid-19 protocols. The discussions reflected the commitment of both sides to reduce the tensions along the LAC ( line of actual control). The process of dis-engagement along the LAC is complex and in such a context, speculative and unsubstantiated reports need to be avoided," one of the people cited above said.

“More meetings are expected both at the military and at the diplomatic level, in future, to arrive at mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace and tranquility along the LAC as per bilateral agreements and protocols," the person added.

The two sides are still a way away from reaching an understanding on a solution to the current tensions.

The talks on Tuesday were the third time that Lt General Harinder Singh met his Chinese counterpart Maj General Liu Lin. The previous two were held on 6 June and 22 June.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated