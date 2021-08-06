NEW DELHI: India and China have completed disengagement of troops at Gogra in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army said on Friday, in what is being viewed as a positive development by analysts.

Gogra or Patrolling Point 17 A was one of the several friction points at which troops of the two Asian countries had been standing eye ball-to-eye ball for the past 15 months. The disengagement, completed earlier this week, was the outcome of the 12th round of talks at the level of senior commanders held last Saturday, the Indian Army said in a statement.

“As per the agreement, both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days i.e. 04 and 05 August 2021. The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases," the statement said.

“This agreement ensures that the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there is no unilateral change in status quo," it said. “With this, one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved. Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," the Indian Army said. The reference was to India and China disengaging troops from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in February this year.

“The disengagement process between India and China at Gogra in Eastern Ladakh, where troops are now in their respective permanent bases and landforms have been restored to pre-standoff period is a welcome step forward to restoring status quo ante in the India - China border areas," said Gautam Bambawale, former Indian ambassador to China, Pakistan and Bhutan.

News reports had previously spoken of creation of a buffer zone of about 3 kilometres wide between Indian and Chinese troops at Gogra – keeping them apart to ensure reduced tensions as the two sides discussed disengagement and de-escalation.

“I hope the momentum (created by the disengagement at Gogra) will be carried forward to other areas," said Deepender Singh Hooda, a former Northern Army commander who had previously overseen the security of Ladakh.

“Ultimately while these are good steps, the de-escalation (pullback of tens of thousands of troops) will happen after disengagement is completed" at all friction points along the LAC, Hooda said. “That is still long way to go."

According to the Indian Army, “all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to pre-stand off period."

“The Indian Army along with ITBP (paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police) is totally committed to ensure the sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace & tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector," as per the statement.

India and China have been engaged in a tense military standoff since May 2020 all along the LAC in Ladakh since New Delhi first detected intrusions into Indian territory by the Chinese.

Even though the two sides have agreed on disengagement of troops from Gogra Post, India and China need still need to come to an agreement over some other contentious areas – Hot Springs (also known as Patrolling Point 15), Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh.

“Depsang is trickier and disengagement from the area hasn’t been discussed in detail" as yet, Hooda said.

Resolution of differences at the Depsang Plains – where Chinese troops have stopped Indian patrols much inside what is considered Indian territory -- is significant as it is situated 30 kilometres from the strategically important Daulat Beg Oldie military post with a landing strip. This is regarded as one of the highest in the world. It lies near the Karakoram Pass that separates India from China’s Xinjiang province. Daulat Beg Oldie is also close to the Aksai Chin area, which India and China both claim. Demchok lies south of Aksai Chin where the Chinese have reportedly erected tents on the Indian side of the LAC.

The 15 month long standoff has left India-China ties in tatters with a severe trust deficit.

“India - China relations have a hit a new low point and it will take time and effort to bring some warmth in the relationship," Bambawale said.

