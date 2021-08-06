India, China complete disengagement of troops at Gogra

“This agreement ensures that the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there is no unilateral change in status quo," it said. “With this, one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved. Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," the Indian Army said. The reference was to India and China disengaging troops from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in February this year.

