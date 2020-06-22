India-China face-off: NDA sees growing support across political spectrum

NEW DELHI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has seen a rise in support from across the political spectrum following the India-China face-off even as tussle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over the issue continues.

While some political parties, traditionally opposed to BJP ideology, have come out in support of the Union government, the Congress has kept up its attack over the death of 20 Indian soldiers during a violent clash with Chinese troops on the intervening night of 15-16 June along the LAC in Ladakh.

"The entire country is sad, angry, worried about the death of 20 soldiers of Indian army. It is the need of the hour that union government and opposition parties should unite which should be visible to the entire world. We have to let the union government decide the next course of action which is in the best interest of the country and to protect our borders. It is the responsibility of the government to protect the borders," tweeted Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

In a similar stand, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has said any action taken by the Centre to protect the borders of the country will be supported by his party. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, chief of Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS), Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, chief of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who is also chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have all echoed similar sentiment.

Earlier in the day, Congress veteran and former prime minister Manmohan Singh said "decisions and actions" of the Union government will have serious implications on future generation’s perceptions but warned that disinformation was no substitute for either diplomacy or decisive leadership. "We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements."

His remarks have triggered a war of words between the BJP and Congress.

"Dr Manmohan Singh can certainly share his wisdom on many subjects but the responsibilities of the office of the Prime Minister isn’t one of them. UPA personified systematic institutional erosion of that office, combined with disrespect for our armed forces. NDA has reversed that! Dr. Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese!" tweeted JP Nadda, president BJP.

Nadda also said that the United Progressive Alliance regime saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight and during the tenure of Manmohan Singh as prime minister, there were more than 600 incursions made by China.

"Time and again belittles our forces. One only wishes that Dr. Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!" Nadda tweeted.

The developments are significant as they all come ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament. Though no dates have not been announced, when it does take place the Centre will be keen on pushing through some of its key policy legislations.

