India, China hold another round of talks to defuse border tensions

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong has indicated in a number of interactions with Indian groups via video links that New Delhi should accept the current status quo and resume normal ties with Beijing. The current situation includes Beijing’s new claims along the north bank of the Pangong Tso as well as at a point known at Patrolling Point 17A. At two other positions, known as Patrolling points 14 and 15, the two sides have created a buffer zone after extensive military and diplomatic talks. But there has been no breakthrough on the question of pullback of troops at PP 17 A and along the northern bank of Pangong Tso.