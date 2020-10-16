NEW DELHI: The India China relationship has been “profoundly disturbed" by the military tensions on the border, Indian foriegn minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

The minister, speaking at an event organised by the New York based think tank Asia Society, said the 15 June violent clash in Galwan in Ladakh in which 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed left a deep “public“ impact and a deep “political" impact.

“What happened this year was a very sharp departure from the course of relations over the past thirty years," the minister said referring to the period when India and China tried to normalise ties while working through their differences as well as setting up security protocols to ensure that tensions never got out of hand.

The basis for ties so far had been peace and tranquility on the “Line of Actual Control (LAC)," he said.

But the tensions along the border this year has left the relationship “profoundly disturbed," he said.

Ties between the two countries have been tense since Chinese troops intruded into India at multiple points along the border in Ladakh in May. The 15 June Galwan clash — that caused the first casualties in more than four decades — exacerbated tensions.

The two countries have had many rounds of military and diplomatic talks but they have not resulted in any disengagement with tens of thousands of troops facing off against each other in Ladakh.

At an event hosted by the Blooomberg news agency on Thursday, Jaishankar however held out hope that talks may lead to a solution but added that he did not want “prejudge" anything.

