India deploys more troops in Ladakh, LAC

NEW DELHI : The Indian army has moved in troops to match the presence of 5,000 Chinese soldiers in Ladakh – the scene of multiple incursions – as well as other areas along the Line Actual Control (LAC), a news report said Monday.

The reinforcing of Indian positions is aimed at deterring other possible transgressions along the LAC as well as enhance Indian strength to match the Chinese presence in Ladakh, an ANI report said.

There was no confirmation from the Indian army of the numbers of Chinese troops along the LAC or inside what is considered Indian territory.

The Chinese army has diverted some of its troops who were carrying out a massive exercise on their side of the LAC and deployed them at short notice in the areas under the control of the Indian Army's 81 and 114 Brigades in Ladakh, the report said.

The Chinese have moved in troops and heavy vehicles across the LAC near the Pangong Tso lake and are well within the Indian territory, the report quoting unnamed Indian army sources said.

The India-China border problem dates back to a war between the two sides in 1962 and is result of the lack of a clearly demarcated boundary despite countless rounds of talks.

The current tensions have arisen in Ladakh with Indian and Chinese armies deploying more troops into areas like Demchok and around Galwan river as well as Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, according to people familiar with the developments.

In the Galwan river area, the Chinese troops have come 10-15 kilometres inside what is considered Indian territory and have pitched tents, the report said. The Chinese have engaged in building roads in their area opposite to the Indian positions. India had raised objections to this but these were ignored by the Chinese who have continued with infrastructure construction. In this area, the Indian Army has been building a bridge near the Indian patrolling point over which the Chinese raised objections, the report quoting unnamed sources said. At any time, the Indian post KM120 has 250 troops including men from both the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police as convoys pass through there but now the post has been reinforced with troops and equipment to counter the Chinese aggression.

India is also using the airfield in the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) to ferry troops into the area, the report said.

India was also re-examining an earlier proposal to build an airfield close the Indian position along a road in the DBO sector where the Chinese would not be able to monitor aerial movement on the Indian side, the report added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via