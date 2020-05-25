India deploys more troops in Ladakh, LAC

In the Galwan river area, the Chinese troops have come 10-15 kilometres inside what is considered Indian territory and have pitched tents, the report said. The Chinese have engaged in building roads in their area opposite to the Indian positions. India had raised objections to this but these were ignored by the Chinese who have continued with infrastructure construction. In this area, the Indian Army has been building a bridge near the Indian patrolling point over which the Chinese raised objections, the report quoting unnamed sources said. At any time, the Indian post KM120 has 250 troops including men from both the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police as convoys pass through there but now the post has been reinforced with troops and equipment to counter the Chinese aggression.