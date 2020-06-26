Pompeo who was responding to a question during the virtual Brussels Forum 2020 of the German Marshall Fund on Thursday, said: “We're going to make sure we're postured appropriately to counter the People's Liberation Army (PLA). We think that the challenge of our times, and we're going to make sure we have resources in place to do that." The force posture review was being done at the direction of President Donald Trump and as part of this, the US was reducing the number of its troop numbers in Germany by almost half -- from about 52,000 to 25,000.