India expands development partnership cooperation, to restore historical sites

The year-old division has been allocated a budget of Rs10 crore for FY 2021-22. One of the projects undertaken this year is the fifth phase of restoration work at the My Son group of Temples in Vietnam. Archaeologists from the Archaeological Survey of India will travel to Laos soon to help restore the Vat Phou Temple after completing two phases of conservation work. Another team is also readying for leave for Cambodia to start the third phase of work at the Ta Prohm Temple. All three are members of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN with Cambodia and Laos having close contemporary links with China.