India facing inflation as BJP using all money to buy MLAs: Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly
Kejriwal accused to BJP of poaching MLAs with the money 'collected through GST and hike in petrol, diesel prices'
NEW DELHI :AAP national convenor and Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to topple the AAP government in national capital Delhi. Calling BJP a "serial killer of governments", the Delhi CM requested a trust vote in the Assembly to ‘show people that not even one (AAP MLA) went away’.
On Friday, 26 August, the Delhi CM said ‘vested interests are now trying to topple Delhi government’ while hinting at the several states where BJP took over after usurping the ruling government.
“They toppled several governments in the country till date - Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a Government, they topple it," Kejriwal said attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Delhi Assembly speech on Friday.
Kejriwal also accused to BJP of poaching MLAs with the money ‘collected through GST and hike in petrol, diesel prices’. The prices of Diesel and Petrol saw a significant rise in the past few months, wherein it went up-to more than ₹100 per litre. For the past 96 days, the fuel prices have remained unchanged throughout the country.
Further emphasising on the horse trading of MLAs, Kejriwal stated, “We've calculated that 277 MLAs have come to their party (BJP), now if they would've given ₹20 cr to each MLA then they've bought MLAs worth ₹5,500 crores. That's why there's inflation as they're using all the money to buy MLAs at expense of common man".
On 24 August, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged BJP of allegedly trying to trade AAP leaders by offering them a bribe of ₹20 crore each.
The Delhi Assembly special session will now continue for another day on 29 August, as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will bring in confidence motion, to ‘show people that not even one (MLA) went away’.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been under fire from investigative agencies as two essential leaders and ministers of the party had been raided in two separate cases of money laundering and corruption. Health Minister Satyendra Jain was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has been in jail for three months in relation to a money laundering case of a Kolkata-based company.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's residence was also raided by the Central bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy case.
The AAP government in Delhi had called a special one-day session of the Delhi assembly as the political battle between the AAP and the BJP continues. The special session began at 11 am on Friday, according to a document released by the Delhi assembly. Meanwhile, the party supremo has also called for a meeting of all AAP MLAs in his house today to decide the party's strategy.
Addressing the Delhi Assembly, CM Arvind Kejriwal, who along with deputy CM Manish Sisodia had been in Gujarat campaigning for the upcoming polls, said ," BJP's Gujarat fortress under threat, is crumbling; ED, CBI raids on us due to upcoming Gujarat polls."
Sisodia had earlier sated that in the Lok Sabha elections to be conducted in 2024 it would be an AAP versus BJP for the country.
Kejriwal called out the BJP of conducting ‘false raids’ on his ministers. Speaking up on the recently conducted raids by the CBI on the Delhi residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy, CM Kejriwal said, “the raid continued for 14 hours but not a single penny was found. No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found and no incriminating document was found - nothing was found. It was a false raid."
Addressing the Delhi Assembly in a special session, Kejriwal said BJP has bought 277 MLAs till now across the country. "It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I'd like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP's Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad" here", the Delhi CM said.
He further alleged Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has now started a probe in "our schools. They want to stop good work being done in schools and hospitals".