Kejriwal called out the BJP of conducting ‘false raids’ on his ministers. Speaking up on the recently conducted raids by the CBI on the Delhi residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy, CM Kejriwal said, “the raid continued for 14 hours but not a single penny was found. No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found and no incriminating document was found - nothing was found. It was a false raid."