INDIA from UPA: Opposition's push for a new name explained

INDIA from UPA: Opposition's push for a new name explained3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:50 PM IST
The Opposition Front has decided to name the new coalition for the 2024 polls as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.), aiming to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
After much deliberation, the Opposition Front on Tuesday decided to name the new formed coalition for 2024 polls as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, in short (I.N.D.I.A.)
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×