INDIA from UPA: Opposition's push for a new name explained

After much deliberation, the Opposition Front on Tuesday decided to name the new formed coalition for 2024 polls as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance , in short (I.N.D.I.A.)

Though some leaders showed initial resistance citing similarities with the name NDA (an alliance spearheaded by the BJP), they later agreed on it calling it as ‘an unanimous decision’.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Everybody has agreed upon this, and the resolution for the name was passed unanimously."

However, previously Congress had formed the government at the Centre twice under the umbrella of UPA, so why there was a need of name change?

Congress not an ‘automatic leader’

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was spearheaded by the Congress in 2009 and 2014 but today, many oppositions are of the view that the grand old party cannot take on BJP alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. And, hence, Congress cannot be touted as the “automatic leader".

Stressing on the need for all regional parties to join forces against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, who was herself a part of the UPA once, had said, “What is UPA? There is no UPA."

No UPA since 2014

In a way, Banerjee's point is quite justified as there is practically no UPA since 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress-led UPA secured victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections with support from 14 parties, i.e. RJD, DMK, NCP, PMK, TRS, JMM, LJP, MDMK, AIMIM, PDP, IUML, RPI(A), RPI(G) and KC (J). Four Left parties – CPM, CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc – backed the alliance from the outside.

However, over time, some allies withdrew, and the most significant setback came in 2008 when the four Left parties withdrew support.

Despite winning again in 2009, the UPA coalition dwindled to five parties. And then allies including TMC, DMK, AIMIM, and JVM-P also walked away. AIMIM, VCK, Sikkim Democratic Front, and Bodoland People's Front remained part of UPA-2 without ministerial berths.

Congress is just a part of the new Opposition Front

In the new alliance, i.e. INDIA, the grand old party is just a part like TMC, RJD, JDU, NCP and new entrant's like Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Congress has already declared this time it is not seeking to lead the new alliance. Kharge has pointed out it is not interested in “either power or the prime ministerial post".

During the next meeting in Mumbai, however, it will bee decided who will be leading the coalition.

UPA name marred with corruption allegations

The UPA name is tainted and marred with corruption allegations. Moreover, BJP, led by PM Modi, targeted with the ‘dynasty politics’ angle whenever it a criticised UPA for dynasty politics and corruption.

BJP President Nadda accused UPA of 'utpidan,' 'pakshpat,' and 'atyachar.' The Indian Prime Minister called the Opposition alliance corrupt and focused on dynasty politics during an event in Bengaluru.

So, the the new name was the need of the hour as the it might improve the new Front's image

The ‘Bharat’ impact on voters

Another aspect that cannot be overlooked is the fact that the Opposition Front getting Bharat tagline - Jeetega Bharat (India will win).

As per political experts, for the past 10 years or so, the BJP led NDA alliance is running high on similar stance. It is believed that words like India and Bharat can impact the voters significantly and positively. So, it is speculated that Opposition Front is also trying to gain advantage from a similar stand.

