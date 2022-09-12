India gained from right targeting, digitalization: Kristalina Georgieva

One topic on the top of the mind is macroeconomic policies—that is, how to secure macroeconomic and financial stability. 2023 will be a difficult year, and how to reduce the pain by collective action. That seems very encouraging. Second, clearly, there is a lot of interest in digitalization. This is a big benefit of the pandemic, and India is a leader here. In fact, we received requests to contribute more to both the digital public infrastructure and, more specifically, to regulating crypto assets. It is high time for regulation. Indeed we agree—the minister of finance (Nirmala Sitharaman) brought this point quite forcefully. There is also strong interest from India in advancing private finance. It is clear that unless the work is successful in bringing more private finance and more technology to emerging markets and the developing world, we will not be successful in the fight against climate change. It is paramount for our survival. It is actually existential for success in that area. Prime Minister Modi has been a very strong voice for more financing. I am proud that we at the IMF, during India’s G20 presidency, will demonstrate our commitment to bring more money to the emerging markets with the creation of our resilience and sustainability trust. It will start with $40-45 billion. We intend to build it up. Most importantly, our determination is to generate private capital flows with this money. In other words, (to let) countries use it to remove barriers for private finance both in mitigation and adaptation. One of the first countries we expect to become a beneficiary is Bangladesh. We also talked about debt sustainability; of course, India is right to consider this a concern. India is a partner to many developing countries. India has an interest in having early and effective debt resolution.