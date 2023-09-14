Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday elaborately spoke about the controversy surrounding the Sanatana Dharma remark made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Addressing a massive gathering at Bina in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said that the INDIA alliance has a “hidden agenda" to attack and end the Sanatana Dharma culture.

Unleashing a no holds barred attack on the Opposition bloc — the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — PM Narendra Modi called it an “INDI alliance" that “does not have a leader".

“At a time when Bharat is emerging as a world leader at global forums, some parties are trying to divide the country and its people. These people came together to form an ‘INDI’ alliance. Some people are calling it a ‘ghamndiya (arrogant) alliance’. They don’t have a leader yet and there is a lot of suspense on who would lead them going into the Lok Sabha elections next year. They are working with a hidden agenda, which is to attack India's culture," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also alleged that in its third meeting, the Opposition bloc adopted a resolution to “end the Sanatana culture" in the country.

The prime minister said, “This INDI-Alliance adopted a resolution to end our 'Sanatana' culture. They are bent on destroying the ideologies, cultures and traditions that have kept the country and our people together for centuries."

PM Modi's attack on the Opposition came a few days after CM MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, said that Sanatana Dharma is incompatible with the concept of social justice and should be “eliminated." “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

PM Modi addressed the meeting after laying the foundation for several projects worth more than ₹50,700 crores, including the 'Petrochemical Complex' at Bina Refinery and ten new industrial projects across Madhya Pradesh.

The 10 projects for which he laid the foundation stone include a ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in the Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam; and six new industrial areas across the state.

(With agency inputs)