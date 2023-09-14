INDIA has hidden agenda to end Sanatana Dharma: PM Modi on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Unleashing a no-holds-barred attack on the Opposition front — the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – after Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on ‘Sanatana Dharma’, PM Narendra Modi said the alliance has a hidden agenda of attacking India's culture and end Sanatana Dharma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday elaborately spoke about the controversy surrounding the Sanatana Dharma remark made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Addressing a massive gathering at Bina in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said that the INDIA alliance has a “hidden agenda" to attack and end the Sanatana Dharma culture.