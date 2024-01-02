India has thwarted Pakistan's cross-border terrorism plan by not ‘playing that game’: S Jaishankar
India has made it clear that it will not engage with Pakistan if it means accepting terrorism. India desires peaceful coexistence with all its neighbors, including Pakistan, but only in an environment free of terror and hostility.
India has thwarted Pakistan's plan of using terrorism across borders. In a talk with ANI, Minister S Jaishankar said India won't talk to Pakistan if it means accepting terrorism as okay. He spoke about this while discussing his book 'Why Bharat Matters'.
