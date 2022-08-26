OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  India is bearing more girls, narrowing gender imbalance

India is bearing more girls, narrowing gender imbalance

The Pew study found that data from the most recent round of India’s National Family Health Survey, conducted from 2019 to 2021, suggest that the ratio at birth has narrowed to 108 boys born for 100 girls (Photo: Mint)Premium
The Pew study found that data from the most recent round of India’s National Family Health Survey, conducted from 2019 to 2021, suggest that the ratio at birth has narrowed to 108 boys born for 100 girls (Photo: Mint)
 wsj 4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 02:10 AM IST Tripti Lahiri, The Wall Street Journal

An analysis by the Pew Research Center finds that nation’s cultural preference for sons and aversion to daughters may be fading

India’s gender imbalance at birth has narrowed in the decade since 2011, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center, with an increasing number of girl births eroding a longstanding bias in Indian culture toward boys.

