India is bearing more girls, narrowing gender imbalance

India’s longtime preference for sons is due to traditions around inheritance and dowry, which can turn a daughter’s wedding into a heavy financial burden. Families also believed sons and their wives would be the primary caregivers for the son’s aging parents, while daughters would move away upon marriage and end up caring for their in-laws. But many families are finding that these patterns no longer hold true, said social anthropologist Ravinder Kaur, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, who advised on the Pew study.

