India is bearing more girls, narrowing gender imbalance
An analysis by the Pew Research Center finds that nation’s cultural preference for sons and aversion to daughters may be fading
India’s gender imbalance at birth has narrowed in the decade since 2011, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center, with an increasing number of girl births eroding a longstanding bias in Indian culture toward boys.
Since the 1980s, the country has experienced “daughter aversion," gender experts said, as the use of prenatal ultrasound scans combined with sex-selective abortions led to a birth ratio heavily skewed toward boys. In 2011, for every 100 girls born, 111 boys were born, according to India’s census conducted that year. The natural ratio is tilted slightly in favor of males, with 105 boys born for every 100 girls.
Birth ratios were even more skewed among some religious communities and in the northwest, particularly in more patriarchal agricultural states like Punjab and Haryana. The very poorest Indian families, however, didn’t see these levels of disparities develop due to lack of access to costly ultrasound technology.
Gender imbalances can have far-reaching social consequences, including a shortage of women for men to marry, rising violence against women, and trafficking.
The Pew study found that data from the most recent round of India’s National Family Health Survey, conducted from 2019 to 2021, suggest that the ratio at birth has narrowed to 108 boys born for 100 girls.
India made it illegal in 1996 to reveal the sex of a fetus, though activists at times have criticized authorities of lax enforcement of the ban. Rising affluence, meanwhile, was associated for many years with a more skewed ratio, as it allowed for spending on ultrasound scans. But a strong preference for sons over daughters may be waning among India’s most affluent.
“The linkage between wealth and sex ratio at birth in India has been changing," said Yunping Tong, lead researcher for the Pew study. “In the past, sex ratio at birth was the most male-biased among the wealthiest."
Ms. Tong noted that the 2005-2006 edition of India’s health survey found that ultrasound scans were carried out in more that 60% of pregnancies among women in the wealthiest one-fifth of Indians, and in these pregnancies 123 boys were born for 100 girls. In the most recent survey, sex ratio at birth after ultrasound use among this group was around 110 boys for 100 girls, she said.
Meanwhile, the disparity in the wealthy Sikh community, which two decades ago saw 130 boys born for 100 girls, appears to have shifted dramatically to about 110 boys for 100 girls, the Pew study found, citing NFHS data. The margin of error for this finding is plus or minus 8 due to the group’s relatively small share of the overall population.
India’s longtime preference for sons is due to traditions around inheritance and dowry, which can turn a daughter’s wedding into a heavy financial burden. Families also believed sons and their wives would be the primary caregivers for the son’s aging parents, while daughters would move away upon marriage and end up caring for their in-laws. But many families are finding that these patterns no longer hold true, said social anthropologist Ravinder Kaur, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, who advised on the Pew study.
In some cases, she said, “son disillusionment" may be setting in as investments made by family’s in a son’s education fail to pay off in the face of high unemployment, while many women continue to be involved in parental care after they marry.
The Pew study cautions, however, that shrinking family sizes in India could lead to further gender imbalances in the future, as families who intend to have only one or two children may feel more invested in having a boy.
The larger goal for India should be to continue improving gender ratios by changing “how parents decide about whether to have a girl or what their contribution to family and society can be," said Anita Raj, professor of medicine at the University of California San Diego, and director of its center of gender equity and health.
“India absolutely has been working on that," added Ms. Raj, who wasn’t involved in the Pew study, but has collaborated with the organization that carries out the Indian health survey. “There are ways we can see that."
India has carried out a long-running public campaign to instill greater value for daughters, using a slogan that urges families to “save daughters" and educate them. Researchers also note the number of girls now enrolled in primary school is on par with boys.
Still, reproductive health policy in India needs to do more to expand women’s choices, said Ms. Raj. “The relative attention paid to family size and restrictions on reproductive care versus efforts that are helping the aspirations, opportunities, and the value that girls have in society, I don’t think it’s quite the same," she said.