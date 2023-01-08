‘India is not a place you can ignore’

First of all, the internet has become a lot more complex than it was in 2000. What we saw then was one type of intermediary. Now there are multiple types of intermediaries—ecommerce, digital media, social media, AI, payments, gaming et al—which are different in terms of their nature and characteristics of what they represent to the consumer. Second, in the past, the prism of harm on the internet was very narrow—it was about criminality, cybercrime, cyber security, hacking, etc. Today, harm on the internet is a huge industry. Whether it is abuse, doxxing, gaslighting, misinformation, phishing, drugs, exploitation or trafficking—there's a whole series of things. Some of these can be addressed by the Criminal Code while others are unique to the cyberspace. Firstly, we want openness. The internet should never be controlled by anybody. That means no state, no government, no platform, no telco should be able to distort the free and open nature of the internet. The second is safety and trust, which is very critical for India where 80 crore Indians—including women, children and pensioners—use the internet for the daily lives. It has to be a safe and trusted space. And the corollary of that, therefore is, user harm should be identified, blocked and prosecuted. The third is accountability. Regardless of where you are, how big a platform you are, the Indian consumer must find it easy to hold you accountable. So these three principles will find mention in the DIA. It will certainly address issues like emerging technologies, like you’re seeing ChatGPT and AI emerging in a big way recently. We want to approach the listing of unique cyber harm type of phenomenon, and see how to address it.

