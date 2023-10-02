Calling out on Ajit Pawar's faction, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar made it clear that those who have joined hands with BJP don't belong to NCP.

Sharad Pawar will present his side to the Election Commission of India (ECI) during a hearing in connection with the party split, to be held in New Delhi on 6 October. While addressing the media, Sharad Pawar said, “Maharashtra and the rest of the country know who is the founder of NCP."

He also said that the people want change and that will be visible in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"What the common man thinks is important. Some people have taken a different political stand and I don't want to comment on it as it is their right in a democracy. But, Maharashtra and the rest of the country know who is the founder of NCP. There is truth in what my people say that the situation is favourable to us," Sharad Pawar told reporters at Junnar in Maharashtra's Pune district, reported PTI.

"Those who have joined hands with the BJP cannot belong to the NCP. We don't accept compromise in such a manner," he added. Talking about INDIA alliance's next course of action, Pawar said that the move will be finalised in the coming two days.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Ejnath Shinde government in Maharashtra. After the split, both the groups petitioned the ECI for the party name and symbol.

‘NCP means Sharad Pawar,’ says Supriya Sule

Rejecting claims of internal fued in NCP, party MP Supriya Sule said that there is no question of the party symbol going away. She also added that the party was founded by senior leader Sharad Pawar and it is obvious that the symbol should remain with him.

“There is no fight in the NCP... The party was established by Sharad Pawar 25 years ago... From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone knows NCP means Sharad Pawar. NCP national president is Sharad Pawar, and the Maharashtra state president is Jayant Patil. There is no question of it (the symbol) going away. The party was made by Sharad Pawar, so the symbol should remain with him it is obvious," Supriya Sule said while speaking to reporters in Nagpur..

