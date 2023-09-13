INDIA member parties to start process for seat-sharing soon, hold first public meeting in Bhopal next month1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST
On INDIA alliance Coordination Committee meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, ‘The Coordination Committee has decided to start the process for determining seat-sharing. It was decided that member parties would hold talks and decide at the earliest
On INDIA alliance Coordination Committee meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, "The Coordination Committee has decided to start the process for determining seat-sharing. It was decided that member parties would hold talks and decide at the earliest. The first public meeting of the alliance will be held in Bhopal in the first week of October..."