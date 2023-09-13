comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 13 2023 15:58:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 0.5%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.2 0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 625.95 0.83%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 435.85 0.2%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 596.45 1.39%
Business News/ Politics / News/  INDIA member parties to start process for seat-sharing soon, hold first public meeting in Bhopal next month
Back
Breaking News

INDIA member parties to start process for seat-sharing soon, hold first public meeting in Bhopal next month

 1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST Livemint

On INDIA alliance Coordination Committee meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, ‘The Coordination Committee has decided to start the process for determining seat-sharing. It was decided that member parties would hold talks and decide at the earliest

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

On INDIA alliance Coordination Committee meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, "The Coordination Committee has decided to start the process for determining seat-sharing. It was decided that member parties would hold talks and decide at the earliest. The first public meeting of the alliance will be held in Bhopal in the first week of October..."

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App