Opposition bloc INDIA passed a resolution in its Mumbai meeting on Friday in which they resolved to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible and immediately initiate seat-sharing arrangements in different states. The resolution comes amid the announcement of a special session of Parliament from 18 to 22 September which has raised political heat across the country with expectations of big decisions ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," the resolution passed by Opposition bloc in INDIA Mumbai meeting said.

As per the latest report by news agency PTI, the Opposition bloc has also formed a 13-member coordination committee. The leaders of the 28 Opposition parties meeting in Mumbai have slammed the government's move to set up a panel to study the feasibility of one-nation, one-election.

The development comes as the Union Government has decided to set up a committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind to study the feasibility of one-nation, one-election ahead of the special session of the Parliament.

The announcement of the special Parliament session came on the first of the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai and became a hot topic of discussion during the meeting. Previously, leaders like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have also talked about the possibility of the government calling the Lok Sabha elections early.

As per the latest reports from INDIA's Mumbai meeting, the Opposition parties has finalised 13-member coordination committee.

‘Divert the attention from demand of fair elections': Opposition

“We demand fair election, not 'one nation one election'. This move of 'one nation one election' is being brought to divert the attention from our demand for a fair election," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said.

CPI leader D Raja questioned the decision taken by the government without discussing it with other political parties. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talked about India being the mother of democracy so how can he make such a decision without consulting with all the parties?

The rise in political heat has invoked a sense of urgency among the Opposition bloc with Mamata Banerjee asking the INDIA bloc to come out with its manifesto by 2 October and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking the Opposition parties to finalize the sharing agreement by September end.