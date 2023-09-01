INDIA vs NDA: Opposition bloc, Maharashtra NDA allies to hold parallel meeeting today2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 07:53 AM IST
Opposition bloc INDIA plans to defeat the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, while NDA strategizes for another term.
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Indian political parties have divided themselves into groups and are chalking out strategies to win the crucial general election. The I.N.D.I.A 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a bloc of 26 opposition parties who have gathered in Mumbai for their third national-level meeting. Their meeting began on 31 August and will gather gain on Friday (1 September) in the financial party. At the same time, the ruling National Democratic Alliance or NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre will also hold a meeting today to chalk out plans to remain in power for a third consecutive time. Today's meeting will be their second group meeting after they huddled in New Delhi last month.