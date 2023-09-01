Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Indian political parties have divided themselves into groups and are chalking out strategies to win the crucial general election. The I.N.D.I.A 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a bloc of 26 opposition parties who have gathered in Mumbai for their third national-level meeting. Their meeting began on 31 August and will gather gain on Friday (1 September) in the financial party. At the same time, the ruling National Democratic Alliance or NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre will also hold a meeting today to chalk out plans to remain in power for a third consecutive time. Today's meeting will be their second group meeting after they huddled in New Delhi last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

INDIA alliance meeting today Opposition bloc INDIA is ramping up its plans to defeat the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls. After Thursday's meeting, the top political leaders of 26 parties will kick off the meeting today at 11 am. They may unveil their official common logo in the meeting. As per the PTI sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has advised a coordination committee will comprise four sub-groups which include one to plan the joint programme of the alliance, another on preparing the action plan and handling social media, and one on research and data analysis to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Besides, sub-committees would also be set up for chalking out joint campaigns and rallies.

Congress president Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, among others, participated in the informal talks on Thursday.

National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, CPI (ML) Dipankar Bhattacharya, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, were also present at the meeting.

NDA meeting On Friday, the NDA meeting in Mumbai will welcome the newly inducted deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his NCP faction. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two deputies - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will address the meeting on 1 September. According to BJP MLC Prasad Lad, "The joint meeting would review the preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls".