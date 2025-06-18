No proposal for India-Pak mediation by the US during Operation Sindoor, Modi tells Trump

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi clarified to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday there was no discussion on any mediation by the US during Operation Sindoor and that India called off hostilities on a specific request by Islamabad, according to foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

Modi's detailed clarification came during a telephone conversation with Trump on Wednesday. Operation Sindoor is the code-name for India's counter-terror response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

"Prime Minister Modi firmly stated that India does not and will never accept mediation. There is complete political consensus in India on this matter," said Misri on Wednesday.

Modi's statement follows claims by Trump on the social media platform Truth Social that he had mediated a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan on 10 May, before any formal announcement was made by either India or Pakistan.

Modi was scheduled to meet the US president on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Canada, but could not do so as Trump had left early. The two leaders spoke over the telephone instead for 35 minutes, Misri said.

This was the first conversation between the two leaders since Trump spoke with Modi to offer condolences for the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people died.

"Hence, Prime Minister Modi spoke in detail about Operation Sindoor with President Trump," said Misri.

"Prime Minister Modi told President Trump in clear terms that after April 22, India had conveyed its determination to take action against terrorism to the whole world. Prime Minister Modi said that on the night of May 6-7, India had only targeted the terrorist camps and hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir," said Misri.

He added that Modi had said that India’s actions were “very measured, precise, and non-escalatory”, and that India had also made it clear that any act of aggression from Pakistan would be met with a stronger response.



Modi on 12 May announced a new three-pronged doctrine for India against terrorism. He had said India will retaliate against terrorist attacks on its own terms, not tolerate nuclear blackmail, and not differentiate between terrorists and the governments harbouring them.

Misri said Modi told Trump that US vice president J.D. Vance had called on 9 May to say that Pakistan may launch an attack against India. However, Modi said that in such a case, India would retaliate with a stronger response.

"On the night of May 9-10, India gave a strong and decisive response to Pakistan’s attack, inflicting significant damage on the Pakistani military. Their military airbases were rendered inoperable. Due to India’s firm action, Pakistan was compelled to request a cessation of military operations," said Misri.

Modi clarified to Trump that at no point during this entire sequence of events was there any discussion, at any level, on an India-US trade deal, or any proposal for a mediation by the US between India and Pakistan, said Misri.

Modi also stated to Trump that the discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two armed forces, and it was initiated at Pakistan's request.

President Trump expressed his support for India's fight against global terrorism, according to Misri. Modi said India no longer views terrorism as a proxy war, but as “war itself”, and that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing.

Both world leaders also discussed the conflicts occurring around the globe, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Iran conflict. Both agreed that for peace in the Russia - Ukraine conflict, direct dialogue between the two parties is essential, and continued efforts should be made to facilitate this.