INDIA parties congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's success, say ‘taken six decades to…’

 1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:59 PM IST Livemint

INDIA parties congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 success, anticipate Aditya-L1 launch, hope for scientific inspiration.

Mumbai: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI09_01_2023_000053B) (PTI)Premium
Mumbai: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI09_01_2023_000053B) (PTI)

﻿INDIA parties have congratulated ISRO on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission while noting that the world is looking eagerly for the launch of Aditya-L1 tomorrow. A statement by INDIA parties hoped that the accomplishments of ISRO strengthen the spirit of scientific temper in our society and youth.

Also Read| INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE

A resolution of INDIA bloc parties quoted by news agency ANI read, “We, the INDIA parties congratulate the entire ISRO family - present and past for its outstanding achievements which have made our country proud. It has taken six decades to build, expand and deepen ISRO's capacities and capabilities."

“Chandrayaan-3 has thrilled the world, which is looking eagerly to the launch of Aditya-L1 tomorrow. We hope that the extraordinary accomplishments of ISRO strengthen the spirit of scientific temper in our society and give our youth the inspiration to excel in fields of scientific endeavour." the resolution further noted. 

Also Read| Opposition INDIA bloc likely to take key decisions today Mumbai. 10 facts

Notably, ISRO is all set to launch its first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun at 11:50 am on September 2. Aditya-L1 spacecraft will provide remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Eart Lagrangian point). The L1 point is located around 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-3 scripted history by becoming the first country to make a soft landing on the lunar South Pole. Since the the rover Pragyan has rolled out on the moon's surface, various observations have been made in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole

After meetings in Patna and Bengaluru, INDIA bloc parties are meeting for a third meeting in Mumbai today. Around 63 representatives from 28 opposition parties have gathered in Mumbai to deliberate on the strategy to fight the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. 

Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 01:12 PM IST
