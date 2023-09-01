INDIA parties congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's success, say ‘taken six decades to…’1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:59 PM IST
INDIA parties congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 success, anticipate Aditya-L1 launch, hope for scientific inspiration.
INDIA parties have congratulated ISRO on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission while noting that the world is looking eagerly for the launch of Aditya-L1 tomorrow. A statement by INDIA parties hoped that the accomplishments of ISRO strengthen the spirit of scientific temper in our society and youth.