NEW DELHI: India has pledged to help Nepal in its post pandemic recovery, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising assistance at a meeting with Nepal’s new prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, an official said on Wednesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN Climate Summit also known as the Conference on Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on Tuesday. This was Modi’s first meeting with Deuba after he took office in July.

An Indian foreign ministry statement said, “Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including in the context of ongoing efforts against the covid-19 pandemic."

“The two leaders noted the excellent cooperation between India and Nepal during the pandemic particularly through the supply of vaccines, medicines and medical equipment from India to Nepal as well as by ensuring the free flow of goods across the borders. Both leaders also agreed to work closely towards post-pandemic recovery," it said.

India had suspended exports of covid-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections. Last month, however New Delhi, resumed supplies abroad.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Modi had described his meeting with Deuba as “productive."

“Subjects relating to fighting the global pandemic and furthering sustainable development are key parts of our bilateral friendship," Modi had said in his post.

Sustainable development was another issue on the agenda of the talks.

“It is important we keep working together for sustainable development. He rightly highlighted the threat of climate change to the Himalayan region," Modi said in another Twitter post alongside a picture with Deuba.

Modi had a telephonic conversation with Deuba in July after the veteran Nepalese leader won a vote of confidence in the reinstated House of Representatives. During the call, Deuba had thanked Modi and shared views on strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries. Bilateral ties had become strained under former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli after India opened an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand in May last year.

