India ready to help nations facing foodgrain shortage: Piyush Goyal

I am told there are barely 6,000 farmers who grow grapes for wine. This can be increased to 600,000 and give farmers an opportunity when the industry grows. Unnecessarily we have made this the bugbear because of which we could not engage with many countries. So look at this situation, if lakhs and lakhs of people are going to get jobs and work, we have to do what is good. Should we keep the wine industry restricted to this ₹500 crore investment that is there today? Or should we not look at expanding our wine industry? Should we restrict it to 6,000 farmers or try to get 600,000 farmers for grapes for wine? Why should we have 4-5 small one acre, five-acre or 10-acre wineries, or we should have 500 of them and encourage tourism?

