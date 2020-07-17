India's 'troubled' foreign policy led to China's aggression: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: India's ‘troubled’ foreign policy and economic situation have prompted China to take an aggressive stand at the border, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said.

Amid growing chorus in the party for his return to the top post and in a bid to reinvent his direct engagement with people, Gandhi plans to launch a series of short format videos where he is expected to take up policy issues of national importance. In the first such video, which is under four minutes, released today Gandhi spoke about the recent border standoff with China and reasons behind it.

“Today you have a country which is economically in trouble, in trouble as far as foreign policy is concerned, in trouble with its neighbours and that’s why the Chinese have decided that this is possibly the best time to act and that is why they have acted," Gandhi said in the video released across all social media platforms.

“Countries are protected not by one particular thing but by a by a confluence of forces, by a confluence of systems… what has happened over the last 6 years is that in all those areas India has been disturbed and disrupted," he said.

Gandhi said, while India’s relations with foreign countries like the US, Russia and those of European Union have become more ‘transactional’ in nature, while relations with its friendly neighbours like Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan have got disrupted.

Over the last one month, Gandhi has been vocal not just about India’s stand on China but has also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s handling of coronavirus and the national lockdown which was imposed to control the spread of the pandemic. In the video released on Thursday too, Gandhi said issues like ‘worst economic growth’ and unemployment has become the country’s weaknesses.

During the lockdown, Gandhi has held virtual video conversations with experts from different fields like health, foreign policy, economy among others. The party feels that the new series of short videos will be a handy format to share on social media and online messaging platforms.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated