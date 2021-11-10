India, seven other nations discuss Afghan situation in security summit

NEW DELHI: A regional security conference hosted by India on Wednesday agreed on the need to ensure that Afghanistan never becomes a safe haven for terrorism and on the necessity of having an inclusive government in the country.

The National Security Advisors of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan besides India expressed “concern over the deteriorating socio-economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and underlined the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan," a declaration post the consultations in New Delhi said.

The security officials of the eight countries also underlined that “humanitarian assistance should be provided in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner to Afghanistan and that the assistance is distributed within the country in a non-discriminatory manner across all sections of the Afghan society," the Delhi Declaration said. This comes against the back of reports of Afghans suffering due to the lack of food.

The meeting in New Delhi, called to coordinate a common position and strategy on Afghanistan following the takeover of Kabul by the Pakistan backed Taliban on 15 August, was the first of its kind to be hosted by India. The previous two such meetings were hosted by Iran in 2018 and 2019.

According to a person familiar with the matter, New Delhi did not invite the Taliban to the talks as India does not recognise the Taliban government.

Pakistan and China, who were invited, did not attend. While Pakistan refused the invite, Islamabad’s close ally China cited scheduling problems to stay away.

The meeting in New Delhi also coincided with the Taliban acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi beginning a visit to Pakistan to discuss trade and other issues amid the group’s pursuit for global recognition and the unfreezing of assets to stave off an economic crisis, Reuters said. Pakistan has not formally recognised the Taliban but has longstanding ties with the group though Islamabad officially denies this.

The deliberations in New Delhi also come as the new US envoy on Afghanistan Thomas West is scheduled to visit the region, according to news reports. Pakistan is expected to host a meeting of representatives of US, China and Russia on Afghanistan soon.

According to the Delhi Declaration, a representative government in Kabul “is imperative for the successful national reconciliation process in the country."

Expressing concern over terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, the declaration “emphasised that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts."

It also “condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," and “called for a collective cooperation against the menace of radicalization, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking in the region."

On the treatment of women, children and minorities, the declaration called for ensuring the fundamental rights of these sections of society.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said the recent developments in Afghanistan had important implications not only for the people of that country but also for its neighbours and the region.

"We are meeting today to discuss matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country," Doval said.

"This is a time for close consultations amongst us," he said. "I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people in Afghanistan and enhance our collective security," he added.

