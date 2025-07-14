India should avoid hasty trade deal under US pressure, as it may not survive next US political shift: GTRI

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): India must stay firm and avoid trading away its core sectors, especially agriculture, despite increasing pressure from the United States under President Donald Trump's administration, according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The report warned that entering into a trade agreement under duress could lead to "irreversible consequences," particularly when such deals may not survive a change in the US political landscape.

"India should stay the course and avoid trading away core sectors like agriculture. A hasty deal under pressure could have irreversible consequences, especially when such agreements may not survive the next shift in US politics," the report stated.

GTRI noted that Trump's aggressive trade threats are losing credibility. Despite over three months of sustained pressure, only two countries, the United Kingdom and Vietnam, have agreed to the US's "one-sided trade terms." Other nations, including Japan, South Korea, the European Union, and Australia, have resisted the demands.

These demands are part of what GTRI described as MASALA deals, Mutually Agreed Settlements Achieved through Leveraged Arm-twisting.

These agreements typically require other countries to cut tariffs without reciprocal concessions from the US, commit to guaranteed purchases of American goods, and still leave room for Washington to impose additional tariffs in the future, the report said.

Due to limited success in pushing these terms, the Trump administration has adopted punitive measures. On July 7, it announced 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea. Just days later, on July 12, it threatened 30 per cent tariffs on products from the EU and Mexico, even while talks are still ongoing with these nations.

The GTRI report urged India to recognize that it is not the only country facing such pressure. The US is currently in trade negotiations with over 20 countries and seeking concessions from more than 90.