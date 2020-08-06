India slams China's attempt to raise Kashmir issue at UN Security Council

NEW DELHI : India on Thursday slammed China for making another attempt to raise the Kashmir issue on Pakistan’s behest at the UN Security Council, saying it firmly rejects Beijing's interference in the country's internal affairs.

“We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India," an Indian foreign ministry statement said.

“As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community. We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts," it said.

The discussion at the UN Security Council overnight Thursday coincided with the first anniversary of India revoking a special provision in its constitution, Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a year ago.

“Another attempt by Pakistan fails! In today’s meeting of UN Security Council which was closed, informal, not recorded and without any outcome, almost all countries underlined that J&K was bilateral issue & did not deserve time and attention of Council," said a Twitter post by India’s permanent representative to the UN T.S. Tirumurthi.

India’s parliament had on 5 August last year also passed a bill to allow the region to be integrated closer with New Delhi. The move had caught Pakistan off guard as it took the Indian administered part of Kashmir off the negotiating table with Islamabad. Since then, Pakistan has been trying to refocus international attention on the Kashmir dispute with India with the campaign being led by Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. In September last year, Khan’s speech at the UN General Assembly was primarily focused on the Kashmir dispute with India.

China’s support to Pakistan to get the matter discussed at the UN Security Council followed a statement by the Chinese foreign office on Wednesday calling India’s revocation of Article 370 “illegal and invalid."

“Any unilateral change to the status quo is illegal and invalid. This issue should be properly resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultation between the parties concerned," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular foreign ministry briefing here. China last year had called the Indian move as "unacceptable".

The developments also come in the midst of tensions between India and China on the border since early May following repeated Chinese intrusions.

Earlier this week, the Indian defence ministry in a new document admitted that Chinese soldiers intruded into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh in May.

“The Chinese side transgressed in the areas of Kugrang Nala (near Patrolling Point-15, north of Hot Springs), Gogra (PP-17A) and north bank of Pangong Tso on May 17-18," the document said. It also said the stand-off could be prolonged and the evolving situation may need prompt action.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated