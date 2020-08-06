India slams China's attempt to raise Kashmir issue at UN Security Council

India’s parliament had on 5 August last year also passed a bill to allow the region to be integrated closer with New Delhi. The move had caught Pakistan off guard as it took the Indian administered part of Kashmir off the negotiating table with Islamabad. Since then, Pakistan has been trying to refocus international attention on the Kashmir dispute with India with the campaign being led by Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. In September last year, Khan’s speech at the UN General Assembly was primarily focused on the Kashmir dispute with India.