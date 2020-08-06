NEW DELHI : India on Thursday described as “deeply regrettable" comments by Pakistan criticising the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken part in the ceremony on Wednesday which came after a ruling by the Indian Supreme court in the matter.

“We have seen the press statement by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on a matter internal to India," Indian foreign ministry spokespersonAnurag Srivastava said in a statement.

“It should desist from interfering in India’s affairs and refrain from communal incitement. While this is not a surprising stance from a nation that practices cross border terrorism and denies its own minorities their religious rights, such comments are nevertheless deeply regrettable," Srivastava said.

In its comments on Wednesday, Pakistan had said that the flawed judgment of the Indian Supreme Court last November, “paving the way for construction of the temple not only reflected the preponderance of faith over justice but also the growing majoritarianism in today's India, where minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, are increasingly under attack."

The extreme haste in starting the construction of the temple at the Babri Masjid site amidst the ravaging covid-19 pandemic and several other measures pointed to how Muslims in India were being "marginalized," the Pakistani statement said.

The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict last year cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya, and directed the Central government to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

India had previously rejected as "unwarranted and gratuitous" earlier comments by Pakistan on the matter.

